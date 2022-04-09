Dr. Cathleen Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathleen Mills, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cathleen Mills, MD
Dr. Cathleen Mills, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Mills' Office Locations
Mac Anesthesia Associates Pllc161 Fort Evans Rd NE Ste 320, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 777-3263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Capital Womens Care46179 Westlake Dr, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (703) 430-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Overall, my experience with Dr. Mills was very positive. I especially think Dr. Mills did a fantastic job during the labor and delivery process given the different complications that arose. During the in office visits, she explained everything in a clear, simple, and matter of fact way which I really appreciated. She also spent extra time thoroughly answering the questions I had about the outcome of my delivery and questions about appropriate post partum activity to engage in. I would recommend her to both friends and family.
About Dr. Cathleen Mills, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
