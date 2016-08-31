Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO
Overview of Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO
Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
Pediatrix Developmental Medicine Of Dallas12655 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 788-1858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts is amazing and always puts her patients first. Cannot recommend her enough.
About Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346203247
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, Neurodevelopment Disabilities and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
