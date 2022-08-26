Dr. Cathryn Hassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathryn Hassett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cathryn Hassett, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Swift, prompt, efficient & professional service. Easy to speak with & have questions answered with ease.
About Dr. Cathryn Hassett, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053519512
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- Tulane University
- Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hassett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassett has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.