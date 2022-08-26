Overview

Dr. Cathryn Hassett, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. Hassett works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.