Overview of Dr. Cathy Chong, MD

Dr. Cathy Chong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Chong works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in South Weymouth, MA with other offices in Duxbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.