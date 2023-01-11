Overview of Dr. Cathy Cooper, MD

Dr. Cathy Cooper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.