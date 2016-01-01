See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Cathy Doria-Medina, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cathy Doria-Medina, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Dr. Doria-Medina works at Optum Primary Care in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Torrance Specialty
    3565 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 214-0811
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
    Aetna
    Affiliated Health Funds
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Shield of California
    CalOptima
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CorVel
    Delta Health System
    Easy Choice Health Plan
    First Health
    Health Net
    Humana
    Inter Valley Health Plan
    L.A. Care Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Onecare
    Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    Private HealthCare Systems
    SCAN Health Plan
    Spectera
    Three Rivers Provider Network
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    USA Managed Care Organization
    Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Cathy Doria-Medina, MD
    About Dr. Cathy Doria-Medina, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982661591
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cathy Doria-Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doria-Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doria-Medina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doria-Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doria-Medina works at Optum Primary Care in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Doria-Medina’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Doria-Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doria-Medina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doria-Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doria-Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

