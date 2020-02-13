Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larrimore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD
Overview of Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD
Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.
Dr. Larrimore works at
Dr. Larrimore's Office Locations
-
1
Newton Health Systems4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 104, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 385-8954
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larrimore?
Dr. Larrimore is very caring. She listens, has excellent bedside manners and tells you what you need to hear. She is the best! She is very clear with information to better your health. I highly recommend her to anyone who needs a gynecologist!
About Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750340352
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larrimore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larrimore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larrimore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larrimore works at
Dr. Larrimore has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larrimore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Larrimore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larrimore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larrimore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larrimore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.