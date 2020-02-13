See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Covington, GA
Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD

Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.

Dr. Larrimore works at Covington Women's Health Specialists in Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Larrimore's Office Locations

    Newton Health Systems
    4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 104, Covington, GA 30014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Newton Hospital

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750340352
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Med Center San Diego
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larrimore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larrimore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larrimore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larrimore works at Covington Women's Health Specialists in Covington, GA. View the full address on Dr. Larrimore’s profile.

    Dr. Larrimore has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larrimore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Larrimore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larrimore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larrimore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larrimore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

