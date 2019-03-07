Dr. Cathy Liesner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liesner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Liesner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Liesner's Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc3533 Southern Blvd Ste 4600, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 296-0167
Kettering Physician Network Oak Creek Obgyn825 N Main St Ste 220, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 296-0167
Kettering Medical Center Rsdncy3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 298-4331
Obstetrics and Gynecology South Inc758 W Central Ave, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 746-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Liesner is a wonderful doctor who takes the time to listen to your concerns. I would highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104883537
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Liesner has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liesner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liesner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liesner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.