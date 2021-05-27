Dr. Cathy Milam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Milam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cathy Milam, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Milam Bogart Dermatology7400 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 364-8220
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very knowledgeable, friendly and efficient. I gone to these reliable Doctors for years.
About Dr. Cathy Milam, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912968694
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milam has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milam speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Milam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam.
