Overview of Dr. Cathy Saunders, MD

Dr. Cathy Saunders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monaca, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.



Dr. Saunders works at Generations Obstetrics & Gynecology in Monaca, PA with other offices in Beaver, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.