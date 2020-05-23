Dr. Cathy Sila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Sila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cathy Sila, MD
Dr. Cathy Sila, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Sila works at
Dr. Sila's Office Locations
Warren Selman, MD11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2724Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uhmp - Chagrin Highlands Primary Care3909 Orange Pl, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-2724
UH Parma Medical Center6115 Powers Blvd, Parma, OH 44129 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a stroke and was referred to Dr. Sila. for follow up. She was very kind and listened and seemed to really understand my concerns. She addressed each and every one of my questions, and I had a list of them. Each of my appointments is very prompt and provides me with a plan for the next steps. She encourages calls to her office if there are any issues.
About Dr. Cathy Sila, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821034190
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdn
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sila has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sila. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.