Overview of Dr. Ceasar Irby Jr, DPM

Dr. Ceasar Irby Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Irby Jr works at Yale New Haven Hospital in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.