Dr. Cecelia Damask, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.1 (33)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cecelia Damask, DO

Dr. Cecelia Damask, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Damask works at Lake Mary ENT Allergy & Hearing in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Damask's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Mary Ear Nose Throat & Allergy
    795 Primera Blvd Ste 1031, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 829-8981
  2. 2
    Cape Fear Otolaryngology PA
    2053 Valleygate Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 323-9222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dizziness Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cecelia Damask, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1790756955
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cecelia Damask, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damask is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Damask has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damask has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damask has seen patients for Dizziness, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damask on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Damask. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damask.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damask, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damask appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

