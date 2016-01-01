Dr. Cecelia Hann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecelia Hann, MD
Overview of Dr. Cecelia Hann, MD
Dr. Cecelia Hann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Hann's Office Locations
Jerry Izu Medical PC27871 Smyth Dr Ste 102, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-1781
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cecelia Hann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1629125075
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hann has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hann.
