Dr. Cecil Cross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine/Medical College of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine/Medical Colleg and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Cross works at Surgical Specialists of Northern Virginia in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.