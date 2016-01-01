Dr. Cecil Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecil Cross, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecil Cross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Locations
Surgical Specialists of Northern Virginia44055 Riverside Pkwy, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7958Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- One Net
- Optimum HealthCare
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cecil Cross, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013901636
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Center|Geisinger Med Center|Geisinger Medical Center|Geisinger Medical Center
Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cross has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.