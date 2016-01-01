See All Plastic Surgeons in Westminster, CA
Dr. Cecil Folmar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
1.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cecil Folmar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.

Dr. Folmar works at Cecil John Folmar MD in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Cecil Folmar - Audiology Technology
    230 Hospital Cir Ste A, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 894-4745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Placentia-Linda Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Cancer Screening
Earwax Buildup
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Cancer Screening

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Cecil Folmar, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch, German, Khmer and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548203060
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Res University Pittsburgh
    Residency
    • University Miss
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cecil Folmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Folmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Folmar works at Cecil John Folmar MD in Westminster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Folmar’s profile.

    Dr. Folmar speaks Dutch, German, Khmer and Spanish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Folmar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folmar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

