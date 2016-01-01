Dr. Cecil Folmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecil Folmar, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecil Folmar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Cecil Folmar - Audiology Technology230 Hospital Cir Ste A, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 894-4745
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cecil Folmar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 62 years of experience
- English, Dutch, German, Khmer and Spanish
- 1548203060
Education & Certifications
- Res University Pittsburgh
- University Miss
- Tripler Army Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folmar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folmar works at
Dr. Folmar speaks Dutch, German, Khmer and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Folmar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.