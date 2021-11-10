Overview of Dr. Cecil Rhodes, MD

Dr. Cecil Rhodes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, GA.



Dr. Rhodes works at St. Francis Ears, Nose & Throat in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.