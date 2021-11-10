Dr. Cecil Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecil Rhodes, MD
Overview of Dr. Cecil Rhodes, MD
Dr. Cecil Rhodes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, GA.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Dr. Rhodes' Office Locations
St Francis Orthopaedic Institute2300 Manchester Expy Ste C003, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 324-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff and doctor. I have been to see Dr. Rhodes twice and both times he was patient and took a lot of time to discuss the reason for my visit. Also, I spoke with several of the staff through the process and they were all extremely helpful.
About Dr. Cecil Rhodes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1194136838
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Dr. Rhodes has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.