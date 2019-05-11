Dr. Cecil Vaughn III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecil Vaughn III, MD
Overview of Dr. Cecil Vaughn III, MD
Dr. Cecil Vaughn III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Vaughn III's Office Locations
Medical Neurology Ltd.5757 W Thunderbird Rd Ste E151, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-4570
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vaughn performed my surgery for a carotid blockage. This man is compassionate and a brilliant surgeon! Thank you Dr. Vaughn.
About Dr. Cecil Vaughn III, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912904509
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn III has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.