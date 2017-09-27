Dr. Cecil Yeung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecil Yeung, MD
Overview of Dr. Cecil Yeung, MD
Dr. Cecil Yeung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Yeung works at
Dr. Yeung's Office Locations
Yeung Institute1103 BANKS ST, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 795-4885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Few surgeons are as meticulous Dr. Yeung. He holds himself to the highest standards of care. When you meet him, you will know how his demanding nature as a surgeon translates to excellent results.
About Dr. Cecil Yeung, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952555898
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeung works at
Dr. Yeung speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung.
