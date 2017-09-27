See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Cecil Yeung, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cecil Yeung, MD

Dr. Cecil Yeung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Yeung works at Yeung Institute in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yeung's Office Locations

    Yeung Institute
    1103 BANKS ST, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-4885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 27, 2017
    Few surgeons are as meticulous Dr. Yeung. He holds himself to the highest standards of care. When you meet him, you will know how his demanding nature as a surgeon translates to excellent results.
    Dana Hartman in Seabrook, TX — Sep 27, 2017
    About Dr. Cecil Yeung, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    44 years of experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1952555898
    • 1952555898
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cecil Yeung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

