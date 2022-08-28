See All Family Doctors in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Cecile Jentner, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Cecile Jentner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They completed their residency with Akron General Medical Center

Dr. Jentner works at Fairlawn Family Practice in Fairlawn, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fairlawn Family Practice, Inc.
    50 N Miller Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 666-5866

Admitting Hospitals

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center

Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Injuries
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 28, 2022
    After two virtual exams this week that failed to make a proper diagnosis of my problem., dr Jentner agreed to see me on Saturday. The diagnosis after a thorough exam is tonsillar abcess and it has been a terrible five days of pain. Dr parisi and Angie both missed this diagnosis in their zoom appts. Shame on them for not bringing me in when I tested covid negative. I am so grateful to dr Jentner for her lengthy exam and diagnosis and urgently requesting me an ENT visit Monday. If an office an only see healthy people What good is a doctor. This should have been diagnosed two to three days ago and the pain I have endured has been horrible and I can’t eat or drink. Yet Thursday or Friday no one would meet me at my car to look. Thank you Dr Jentner who is not afraid she said most the staff has had covid she has had it and why this rule is in place to not see sick people infuriates me. I give her 5 stars she spent 40 minutes with me. Thank you again.
    Terri Hanlin — Aug 28, 2022
    • Family Medicine
    • English, French and German
    • 1043536113
    • Akron General Medical Center
    • Family Practice
    Dr. Cecile Jentner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jentner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jentner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jentner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jentner works at Fairlawn Family Practice in Fairlawn, OH. View the full address on Dr. Jentner’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jentner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jentner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jentner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jentner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

