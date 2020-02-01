See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Cecile Pasion-Bregman, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cecile Pasion-Bregman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY OF CIBAO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Pasion-Bregman works at LifeStance Health in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals
    250 Corporate Center Ct, Stockbridge, GA 30281 (770) 389-8100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    Gina — Feb 01, 2020
    About Dr. Cecile Pasion-Bregman, MD

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cecile Pasion-Bregman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasion-Bregman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pasion-Bregman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pasion-Bregman works at LifeStance Health in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pasion-Bregman’s profile.

    Dr. Pasion-Bregman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasion-Bregman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasion-Bregman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasion-Bregman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasion-Bregman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasion-Bregman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

