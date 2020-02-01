Dr. Cecile Pasion-Bregman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasion-Bregman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecile Pasion-Bregman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cecile Pasion-Bregman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY OF CIBAO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pasion-Bregman works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals250 Corporate Center Ct, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pasion-Bregman?
Ok, so Dr. Bregman is to the point and pragmatic. As a psychiatrist, she’s there to help balance the right medications with your symptoms. If you want more empathy and time, go see a therapist. I have been her patient going on 7 years. She was the only doctor brave enough to wing me off prescribed Xanax that I’d been on for 18 years. This dr (woman) does care, and I have witnessed it and been grateful for her- especially for not giving up on me when it seemed no medication combination would work. But one finally did, because we worked together. If you want to spill out your feelings in 15 minutes and expect her to solve all your problems, it’s not going to happen. Do what I did and add a therapist to your mental health routine. Leave the medication management to Dr. Bregman. As far as the front staff and trying to call in for an appointment - that’s a different story, and why I’m leaving 4 stars.
About Dr. Cecile Pasion-Bregman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1396832002
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY OF CIBAO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasion-Bregman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasion-Bregman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasion-Bregman works at
Dr. Pasion-Bregman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasion-Bregman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasion-Bregman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasion-Bregman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasion-Bregman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasion-Bregman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.