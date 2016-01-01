Overview

Dr. Cecile Robes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Robes works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Jetton in Cornelius, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.