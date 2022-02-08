See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.9 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD

Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Ferrando works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferrando's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-0642
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lakewood Family Health Center - Laboratory
    14601 DETROIT AVE, Lakewood, OH 44107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-1758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ferrando?

    Feb 08, 2022
    I had surgery today with Dr. Ferrando and it was an amazing experience. She is very straight forward and answers all questions thoroughly. We made decisions about my care together. She also showed tremendous compassion just prior to me being anesthetized. I had a bladder sling and some other minor procedures. I felt very confident in her abilities. Dr. Ferrando is an amazing surgeon!
    Stacey — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1255592325
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferrando has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrando has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrando. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

