Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD
Overview of Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD
Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Ferrando's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-0642Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakewood Family Health Center - Laboratory14601 DETROIT AVE, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 444-1758
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery today with Dr. Ferrando and it was an amazing experience. She is very straight forward and answers all questions thoroughly. We made decisions about my care together. She also showed tremendous compassion just prior to me being anesthetized. I had a bladder sling and some other minor procedures. I felt very confident in her abilities. Dr. Ferrando is an amazing surgeon!
About Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255592325
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrando has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrando accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrando has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrando. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.