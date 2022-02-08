Overview of Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD

Dr. Cecile Ferrando, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Ferrando works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.