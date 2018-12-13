Dr. Cecile Walker, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecile Walker, OD
Overview of Dr. Cecile Walker, OD
Dr. Cecile Walker, OD is an Optometrist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 211, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 600-7958
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walker is excellent in all aspects of her craft. She is very knowledgable, patient, thorough and deatiled in explaining diseases, their processes and treatment options. She is a meticulous surgeon and you can always feel at ease knowing that she is responsible for your care. Top notch!!
About Dr. Cecile Walker, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275572216
Education & Certifications
- Howard University|St Vincents Medical Center
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
