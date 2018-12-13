See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Cecile Walker, OD

Optometry
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cecile Walker, OD

Dr. Cecile Walker, OD is an Optometrist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Walker works at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Surgery Associates
    2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 211, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 600-7958

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 13, 2018
    Dr. Walker is excellent in all aspects of her craft. She is very knowledgable, patient, thorough and deatiled in explaining diseases, their processes and treatment options. She is a meticulous surgeon and you can always feel at ease knowing that she is responsible for your care. Top notch!!
    S. Palmer in West Palm Beach, FL — Dec 13, 2018
    About Dr. Cecile Walker, OD

    • Optometry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275572216
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Howard University|St Vincents Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

