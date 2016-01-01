Dr. Cervantes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cecilia Cervantes, MD
Overview of Dr. Cecilia Cervantes, MD
Dr. Cecilia Cervantes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Cervantes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cervantes' Office Locations
-
1
Cervantes Healthcare Lllp5114 Balcones Woods Dr Ste 307-347, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 466-2621
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cervantes?
About Dr. Cecilia Cervantes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1114022753
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cervantes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cervantes works at
Dr. Cervantes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cervantes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cervantes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cervantes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.