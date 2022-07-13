Overview of Dr. Cecilia Chu, MD

Dr. Cecilia Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Cecilia Chu M.d. Inc. in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.