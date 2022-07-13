Dr. Cecilia Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecilia Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cecilia Chu, MD
Dr. Cecilia Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
Cecilia Chu M.d. Inc.3771 Katella Ave Ste 205, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 594-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chu provided the name of a Urogynecologist who was able to solve my issue with surgery. Following surgery, Dr. Chu was caring and concerned and allowed me to visit for rechecks as needed. She will be missed in Los Alamitos and wish her well wherever she goes.
About Dr. Cecilia Chu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.