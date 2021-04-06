Overview

Dr. Cecilia Gambala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Gambala works at Healthy Mothers Clinic in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.