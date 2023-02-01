Dr. Cecilia Grande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecilia Grande, MD
Overview of Dr. Cecilia Grande, MD
Dr. Cecilia Grande, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Grande's Office Locations
Raben & Feldman Assoc7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 400, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 856-1461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Routine visit, doctor very knowledgeable
About Dr. Cecilia Grande, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grande has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grande has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grande speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Grande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grande.
