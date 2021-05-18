See All Otolaryngologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Cecilia Hurst, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (11)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cecilia Hurst, MD

Dr. Cecilia Hurst, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Hurst works at Atrius Health in Boston, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hurst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    133 Brookline Ave Fl 6, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 421-5984
  2. 2
    DMA Dedham
    1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 329-1400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 18, 2021
    Dr Hurst listens carefully to your concerns and asks pertinent questions to diagnose with warmth, caring and concern. She expertly advises follow up. I always feel confident in her assessments. Very professional yet always a personal touch and approachable. Dr Hurst is a highly skilled doctor and I’m glad to be her patient!
    — May 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Cecilia Hurst, MD
    About Dr. Cecilia Hurst, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1033177795
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

