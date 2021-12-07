See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Cecilia Jorge, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cecilia Jorge, MD

Dr. Cecilia Jorge, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jorge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7392 NW 35th Ter Ste 201, Miami, FL 33122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 597-9494

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Dec 07, 2021
I am a new patient being treated by Dr. Jorge for my AD/HD. Out of the three psychiatrists that I have worked with in my lifetime, Dr. Jorge has by far been the kindest, attentive, and most professional. From the minute I spoke to administrative staff on the phone, to my appointment, to following up on obtaining my prescriptions, I have experienced excellent and detailed patient care. I had a number of things I needed during my appointment and all of my requests were taken care of the same day. Furthermore, it meant a lot to me that Dr. Jorge took the time out of her busy day to get to know me better and listen to my concerns, even though I was late to my appointment. Although Infinite Complete Care is a bit far from me, the overall experience I had with all staff in this office is worth the drive from Kendall to Florida City. What is even better is that Dr. Jorge is now providing telehealth so I can request that all of my appointments will be conducted virtually from now on.
Emily — Dec 07, 2021
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cecilia Jorge, MD.

About Dr. Cecilia Jorge, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1043494537
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
