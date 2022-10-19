Dr. Minano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cecilia Minano, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecilia Minano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School Of Medicine
Locations
Gastroenterology Groupthe123 Highland Ave Ste 103, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so scared! But Dr.Minano make me feel so safe . I appreciate her and her staff. Thank you
About Dr. Cecilia Minano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1841498714
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- New York University Medical Center (New York City)
- Nyu School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minano has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Minano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.