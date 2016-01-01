Dr. Rhodus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cecilia Rhodus, MD
Overview of Dr. Cecilia Rhodus, MD
Dr. Cecilia Rhodus, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Rhodus' Office Locations
University of California San Diego Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics7910 Frost St Ste 360, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 246-0053
Maine General Medical Center6 E Chestnut St, Augusta, ME 04330 Directions (207) 623-6500
Developmental Evaluation Clinic11752 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 793-9591
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Cecilia Rhodus, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
