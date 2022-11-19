Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cecilia Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecilia Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Saddleback Medical Group24221 Calle De La Louisa, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 420-5980
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tran is professional, friendly, explains findings/results/care plan in user friendly terms. Appreciate her emphasis on prevention as a key to maintaining good health. Wait time is brief, her assistant friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Cecilia Tran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1578523031
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
