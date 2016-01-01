Overview of Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD

Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.



Dr. Arana Yi works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.