Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD

Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Arana Yi works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arana Yi's Office Locations

    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174752828
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arana Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arana Yi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arana Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arana Yi works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Arana Yi’s profile.

    Dr. Arana Yi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arana Yi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arana Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arana Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

