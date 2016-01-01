Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arana Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD
Overview of Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD
Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Arana Yi works at
Dr. Arana Yi's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arana Yi?
About Dr. Cecilia Arana Yi, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1174752828
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arana Yi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arana Yi accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Arana Yi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Arana Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arana Yi works at
Dr. Arana Yi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arana Yi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arana Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arana Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.