Overview of Dr. Cecille Taylor, MD

Dr. Cecille Taylor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Taylor works at Cecille Taylor MD Inc in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.