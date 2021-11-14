See All Ophthalmologists in Folsom, CA
Dr. Cecille Taylor, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Dr. Cecille Taylor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Taylor works at Cecille Taylor MD Inc in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cecille Taylor MD Inc.
    1615 Creekside Dr Ste 110, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 983-4550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Lazy Eye
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Lazy Eye

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 14, 2021
    Dr Cecille Taylor is like a miracle worker! She noticed that I had an unusual need for a specialty lens prior to my cataract surgery. Thank goodness we postponed the surgery until the special lens arrived. I can now see way better than 20/20. I am so happy with Dr Taylor because she is brilliant and efficient!!! Thank you Dr. Taylor!
    — Nov 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cecille Taylor, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1336176312
    Education & Certifications

    • McGill U Hosps
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
    • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cecille Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Cecille Taylor MD Inc in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

