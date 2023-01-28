Overview of Dr. Cecily Lesko, MD

Dr. Cecily Lesko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Lesko works at Robert M Klein MD in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Stye and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.