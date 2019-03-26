Dr. Cedrek McFadden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFadden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedrek McFadden, MD
Overview
Dr. Cedrek McFadden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.
Locations
ColonRectal-Centennial48 Centennial Way Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-8100
Colon and Rectal Surgery325 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 522-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best!! He is very good at his job and is very courteous and patient. I had major surgery without any complications. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Cedrek McFadden, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
