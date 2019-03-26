See All General Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. Cedrek McFadden, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cedrek McFadden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McFadden works at Prisma Health Colon And Rectal Surgery in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColonRectal-Centennial
    48 Centennial Way Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 522-8100
  2. 2
    Colon and Rectal Surgery
    325 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Greer, SC 29650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 522-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fissure

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2019
    He is the best!! He is very good at his job and is very courteous and patient. I had major surgery without any complications. I highly recommend him!
    — Mar 26, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Cedrek McFadden, MD
    About Dr. Cedrek McFadden, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417976721
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
