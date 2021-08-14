Dr. Cedric Emery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedric Emery, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.
Dr Hantke Md2807 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 232-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
Dr. Cedric Emery has been my doctor of urology for many years. In the past, I opted to go to the UCLA system of doctors for all of my medical needs. The one exception was to stick with a urologist, Dr. Emery, that has always been there 100% for my needs. It is evident that Dr. Emery is a master in his field and then some. I could always speak to Dr. Emery in a down-to-earth way and he would always have the right answers to my questions. Outside of being my doctor, he is also just a swell guy.
- Urology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1457342164
- University Of Southern California
- Huntington Meml Hosp
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Emery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emery has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Emery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emery.
