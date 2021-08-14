See All Urologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Cedric Emery, MD

Urology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cedric Emery, MD

Dr. Cedric Emery, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.

Dr. Emery works at Dr Hantke Md in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Emery's Office Locations

    Dr Hantke Md
    2807 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • Ojai Valley Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2021
    Dr. Cedric Emery has been my doctor of urology for many years. In the past, I opted to go to the UCLA system of doctors for all of my medical needs. The one exception was to stick with a urologist, Dr. Emery, that has always been there 100% for my needs. It is evident that Dr. Emery is a master in his field and then some. I could always speak to Dr. Emery in a down-to-earth way and he would always have the right answers to my questions. Outside of being my doctor, he is also just a swell guy.
    Phillip Greenwalt — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Cedric Emery, MD

    Urology
    57 years of experience
    English
    1457342164
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Southern California
    Huntington Meml Hosp
    Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cedric Emery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emery has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Emery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

