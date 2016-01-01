Overview

Dr. Cedric McClinton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from YORK HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. McClinton works at Scottsdale Healthcare Corp. in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.