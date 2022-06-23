Dr. Cedric Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedric Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cedric Ng, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Alliance Digestive Disease55 E California Blvd Ste 204, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 792-3141
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Ng, he's been a great help with my daughters Endo condition.
About Dr. Cedric Ng, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1437446952
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles-USC Affiliated
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
