Dr. Cedric Ng, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cedric Ng, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Ng works at Alliance Digestive Disease in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Alliance Digestive Disease
    55 E California Blvd Ste 204, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 792-3141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Short Stature
Precocious Puberty
Diabetes Type 1
Short Stature
Precocious Puberty
Diabetes Type 1

Short Stature
Precocious Puberty
Diabetes Type 1
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Type 2
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinus Tachycardia
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Turner Syndrome
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 23, 2022
    We love Dr. Ng, he's been a great help with my daughters Endo condition.
    Angelica Islas — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Cedric Ng, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1437446952
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles-USC Affiliated
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cedric Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ng works at Alliance Digestive Disease in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ng’s profile.

    Dr. Ng speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.

