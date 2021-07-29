Overview of Dr. Cedric Pratt, DO

Dr. Cedric Pratt, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Pratt works at Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Purulent Endophthalmitis and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.