Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cedric Pratt, DO
Overview of Dr. Cedric Pratt, DO
Dr. Cedric Pratt, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Pratt works at
Dr. Pratt's Office Locations
Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic9800 Baptist Health Dr Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 223-8400
Magie-Mabrey Eye Clinic Conway924 MAIN ST, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 327-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This team of ophthalmologists were on their A game. It amazed me as to how they worked together. 5 stars only because 6 is not an option
About Dr. Cedric Pratt, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235345414
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratt works at
Dr. Pratt has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Purulent Endophthalmitis and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
