Dr. Cedric Shorter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shorter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedric Shorter, MD
Overview of Dr. Cedric Shorter, MD
Dr. Cedric Shorter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Shorter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shorter's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates of Tampa Bay603 7th St S Ste 540, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 382-7126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shorter?
Dr. Shorter was very honest and didn't speak out of place where my condition involves other specialists. He explained the procedure on easy to understand terms.
About Dr. Cedric Shorter, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1194936096
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shorter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shorter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shorter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shorter works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shorter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shorter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shorter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shorter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.