Dr. Cedric Wong, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cedric Wong, MD

Dr. Cedric Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Wong works at El Dorado Orthopaedics in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

    Peter N. Sfakianos M.d. Inc.
    1580 Creekside Dr Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ganglion Cyst
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Aug 10, 2019
    I went to Dr. Wong with a badly broken shoulder: three fractures to my collarbone, bone splinters displaced near the breaks and a lot of pain. Looking at the x-rays and knowing the pain I felt, I did not believe it could ever return to full function and strength. Simply put, I was wrong. I had several options available on surgery techniques and expected outcome. Dr. Wong clearly laid out my options and I put my full trust in his expertise and recommendation. He installed a hook plate during the first surgery, along with sutures to re-align bone chips. He performed a second surgery several months later as I elected to have the plate removed as discussed at the onset. I could not be happier with the results. I have returned to full range of motion and full strength. I have a physically demanding lifestyle so my strength and flexibility is very important to me. I am very grateful for Dr. Wong's no-nonsense advice and of course, his surgical skill. Highest recommendation!
    About Dr. Cedric Wong, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1396702684
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
    Medical Education
    UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cedric Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

