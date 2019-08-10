Overview of Dr. Cedric Wong, MD

Dr. Cedric Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Wong works at El Dorado Orthopaedics in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.