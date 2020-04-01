Overview of Dr. Ceeccy Yang, MD

Dr. Ceeccy Yang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Yang works at Contemporary Womens Health in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Fontana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.