Dr. Ceeccy Yang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Contemporary Womens Health10031 SHERRILL BLVD, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 540-1650
Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center9961 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 427-5539
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Yang has been my physician for several years. She just did a total hysterectomy on me 3 weeks ago and I could not have asked for a better physician. I feel better than I have in years and healed up so fast. She is wonderful and I would tell anyone that they should see her before having anything done.
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Korean.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.