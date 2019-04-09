See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Davenport, FL
Dr. Ceferina Del Rosario, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ceferina Del Rosario, MD

Dr. Ceferina Del Rosario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.

Dr. Del Rosario works at Primary Care System Polk County in Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Del Rosario's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care System Polk County
    Primary Care System Polk County
103 Escambia Ave, Davenport, FL 33837
(863) 421-7778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Diarrhea
Vitamin B Deficiency
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Diarrhea
Vitamin B Deficiency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 09, 2019
    One of the best Doctors ever! Very caring and respectful of her clients.
    — Apr 09, 2019
    About Dr. Ceferina Del Rosario, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1124039789
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
