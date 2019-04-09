Overview of Dr. Ceferina Del Rosario, MD

Dr. Ceferina Del Rosario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.



Dr. Del Rosario works at Primary Care System Polk County in Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.