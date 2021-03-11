Overview of Dr. Celal Erbay, MD

Dr. Celal Erbay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Haceteppe U Fac Med, Ankara and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Erbay works at C. Gurol Erbay, MD, PA in Gainesville, FL with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.