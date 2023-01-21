Dr. Celena Dancourt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dancourt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celena Dancourt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Celena Dancourt, MD
Dr. Celena Dancourt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Dr. Dancourt's Office Locations
- 1 295 Madison Ave Rm 707, New York, NY 10017 Directions (914) 316-0998
-
2
Mind Dynamics380 Lexington Ave # 17FL, New York, NY 10168 Directions (212) 608-4990
-
3
Mind Dynamics34 S Broadway Ste 607, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 993-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dancourt is an excellent doctor with a strong working knowledge of her field. She is thoughtful and kind, accessible, timely and responsive. She has been a great part of my support system. I would highly recommend working with her!
About Dr. Celena Dancourt, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1225221468
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Beth Israel Deaceness Med Ctr
- Beth Israel
- FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTA CASA OF SAO PAULO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dancourt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dancourt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dancourt.
