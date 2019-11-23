See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wailuku, HI
Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD

Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wailuku, HI. 

Dr. Adrian works at Stellar Womens Health Spec in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Hilo, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Adrian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Celeste Adrian M.d. LLC
    30 N Church St Ste 300, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 242-9787
  2. 2
    Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center
    1285 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 932-3940
  3. 3
    Allan S Takase MD
    82 Puuhonu Pl Ste 205, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 961-6608

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Herpes Simplex Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Herpes Simplex Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adrian?

    Nov 23, 2019
    I saw Dr. Adrian while she was on Maui (her office moved due to issues with city construction and not being able to find a new office). I highly recommend her as her decisions in connecting me with specialist probably saved my life (i.e. referred me to highly knowledgeable doctor and made me complete every aspect of my treatment on Oahu with very aggressive cancer versus referring locally to Maui). I had also concurrently seen her about pregnancy difficulties, and the first thing she told me was that she would have referred me to a specialist 3-4 years prior for fertility (I struggled through multiple miscarriages and getting pregnant...all at Maui Lani Physicians who never referred me....maybe if they had , I would have had a child or at least been able to preserve eggs...but alas cancer was my path and no more possible pregnancies).
    Melissa M Bonnin — Nov 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adrian to family and friends

    Dr. Adrian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adrian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD.

    About Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922204700
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adrian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adrian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Adrian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adrian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adrian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adrian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.