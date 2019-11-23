Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adrian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD
Overview of Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD
Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wailuku, HI.
Dr. Adrian works at
Dr. Adrian's Office Locations
Celeste Adrian M.d. LLC30 N Church St Ste 300, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 242-9787
Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center1285 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-3940
Allan S Takase MD82 Puuhonu Pl Ste 205, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 961-6608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Adrian while she was on Maui (her office moved due to issues with city construction and not being able to find a new office). I highly recommend her as her decisions in connecting me with specialist probably saved my life (i.e. referred me to highly knowledgeable doctor and made me complete every aspect of my treatment on Oahu with very aggressive cancer versus referring locally to Maui). I had also concurrently seen her about pregnancy difficulties, and the first thing she told me was that she would have referred me to a specialist 3-4 years prior for fertility (I struggled through multiple miscarriages and getting pregnant...all at Maui Lani Physicians who never referred me....maybe if they had , I would have had a child or at least been able to preserve eggs...but alas cancer was my path and no more possible pregnancies).
About Dr. Celeste Adrian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1922204700
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adrian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Adrian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adrian.
