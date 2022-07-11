See All Hematologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Celeste Bello, MD

Hematology
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Celeste Bello, MD

Dr. Celeste Bello, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Bello works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4179

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Coventry Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr. Bello was so easy to talk to & she explained things in terms that I understood. I will start treatment with her in a few months. I highly recommend her as an Oncologist. k
    Chris Rudacille — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Celeste Bello, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942364856
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida - Hematology/Oncology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Florida - Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celeste Bello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bello has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

