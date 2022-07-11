Dr. Celeste Bello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celeste Bello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Celeste Bello, MD
Dr. Celeste Bello, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Bello works at
Dr. Bello's Office Locations
-
1
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 692-4179
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bello?
Dr. Bello was so easy to talk to & she explained things in terms that I understood. I will start treatment with her in a few months. I highly recommend her as an Oncologist. k
About Dr. Celeste Bello, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942364856
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida - Hematology/Oncology
- University of South Florida - Internal Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bello accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bello using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello works at
Dr. Bello has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.