Dr. Celeste Bello, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Bello works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.