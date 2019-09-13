Dr. Celeste Brabec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brabec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celeste Brabec, MD
Dr. Celeste Brabec, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Reproductive Resource Center of Greater Kansas City12200 W 106th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 382-5292Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Reproductive Resource Center of Greater Kansas City19550 E 39th St S Ste 335B, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (913) 382-5291
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Dr. Brabec knows what she is doing and the nurses at RRC are incredible. I think the nurses make the place and do an excellent job of not treating you like an ordinarily patient, they are personable and they truly care. My nurse made me feel like I was in good hands and Dr Brabec knew exactly what I needed to do to get pregnant. After completing one full cycle of treatments I got pregnant. I highly recommend this place for anyone that has fertility issues and is tired of feeling tossed around.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Harvard Med School Brigham and Women S Hospital|Harvard Medical School Brigham and Women s Hospital|Harvard Medical School Brigham and Women S Hospital
- Creighton University|Creighton University Med Center|Creighton University Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Dr. Brabec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brabec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Brabec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brabec.
