Dr. Celeste Brabec, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.8 (46)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Celeste Brabec, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brabec works at Reproductive Resource Center of Greater Kansas City in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Resource Center of Greater Kansas City
    12200 W 106th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5292
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Reproductive Resource Center of Greater Kansas City
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 335B, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Donor Sperm Collection Chevron Icon
Embryo Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Surgery Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 13, 2019
    Dr. Brabec knows what she is doing and the nurses at RRC are incredible. I think the nurses make the place and do an excellent job of not treating you like an ordinarily patient, they are personable and they truly care. My nurse made me feel like I was in good hands and Dr Brabec knew exactly what I needed to do to get pregnant. After completing one full cycle of treatments I got pregnant. I highly recommend this place for anyone that has fertility issues and is tired of feeling tossed around.
    Christina Maurno — Sep 13, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Celeste Brabec, MD
    About Dr. Celeste Brabec, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588605281
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Med School Brigham and Women S Hospital|Harvard Medical School Brigham and Women s Hospital|Harvard Medical School Brigham and Women S Hospital
    Residency
    • Creighton University|Creighton University Med Center|Creighton University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celeste Brabec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brabec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brabec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brabec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Brabec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brabec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brabec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brabec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

