Overview

Dr. Celeste Brabec, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brabec works at Reproductive Resource Center of Greater Kansas City in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.